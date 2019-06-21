Mumbai crime: Man thrashed to death, body thrown into nullah in Ghatkopar

crime

A 25-year-old was beaten up and thrown into a nullah at Ghatkopar during the wee hours of Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Mhaske, a resident of Sainath Nagar in Ghatkopar West. The cops have identified four accused who were involved in the incident and are suspecting the involvement of a suspended police sub-inspector in it. However, no arrests have been made yet. The police have said that the incident happened over a petty issue. Sources revealed that the suspended PSI had orchestrated the attack as the deceased had been making advances to his niece.

According to information shared by the Mumbai police, on the night of June 19, Mhaske was standing with some of his friends near New Amar Bharat Seva Mandal in Sainath Nagar. Around 1.30am, on Thursday, an Innova arrived at the spot. The passengers allegedly got into a scuffle with Mhaske over moving his bike aside so that they could drive ahead, which ended with Mhaske being badly beaten.

"These people punched and kicked Mhaske and lifted him and threw him against the wall of a nullah. After hitting the wall, Mhaske fell into it," said an officer from Ghatkopar police station, on condition of anonymity. "After the Innova left, Mhaske's friends found him non-responsive. They informed the police who fished Mhaske out of the nullah with the help of some locals," added the officer.

He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. "We have registered a case as per the complaint by Dwarkabai Mhaske, Ganesh's mother," said Vilas Datir, inspector (crime) from Ghatkopar police station. Sources said four people had been detained from Dapoli.

Sources also said the scuffle was triggered as Shyam Ayre, one of the accused, had a longstanding enmity with Ganesh over the latter trying to make advances towards his niece. She had complained to Ayare about this. Ayare, 35, is a suspended police sub-inspector. He was suspended after he was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in February 2019 for demanding R50,000 rupees as a bribe and accepting 10,000 of it.

