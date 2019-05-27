Mumbai crime: Woman sets herself on fire after finding out lover is married

crime

The accused who is a resident of Pune was in a relationship with the woman

A woman set herself on fire after finding out that her partner was married. The man was arrested by Ghatkopar police for cheating and raping the woman.

The woman, who is from Ghatkopar sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Rajwadi Hospital.

The police said that the two met on social media and started dating. An officer from Ghatkopar police station told Hindustan Times, "We have learnt that the couple got married in a temple, but the marriage was not registered. We are verifying these details."

He added, "When the woman learnt that the man was already married to another woman, she confronted him. This became the cause of frequent fights between the couple. On May 15, she set herself on fire at her Ghatkopar residence. She was taken to the hospital by her family members."

The accused was arrested from Nanded on May 19.

A case was registered under sections 376 (rape), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

