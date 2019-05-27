Mumbai: Vikhroli Metro station to tower over EEH, JVLR

national

MMRDA reveals at public hearing that proposed station would be built at a height equivalent to a seven to eight storey building

The Metro line 6's Vikhroli station is set to be a towering visual treat. With construction in progress on the line, the proposed station at Vikhroli would be built at a height equivalent to a seven to eight storey building. This was revealed at a public hearing held on May 21.

Bird's eye view

An MMRDA official said , "The Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli metro line 6 will have its last station at the start of JVLR, near Vikhroli. At this location, the station would be at a height of 26-27 metres, equivalent to a seven to eight storey building. Commuters travelling on this Metro line would get a bird's eye view of JVLR and Eastern Express Highway." MMRDA officials said the station is being built at this height because line 6 will have to pass over the existing flyover on EEH as well as the Wadala Thane-Kasarvadavli Metro line that will pass via EEH.

Activists displeased

Environmentalist and activist Rohit Joshi, who attended the hearing, said, "During the hearing, the officials told us all Metro stations along the line will be at a height of 13-14 metres, except Vikhroli. But in case of an emergency, evacuating passengers will be a challenging task."

"Also, if the Metro can go above the flyover and another proposed Metro via EEH, then in order to save trees, why can't they take the Metro above the trees along the alignment? We want the authorities to take the alignment over trees," he said. A total of 899 trees will have to make way for the alignment in two packages, a move that has faced stiff opposition from environmentalists.

Architect and activist Nitin Killawalla, who was also present at the hearing, was unhappy with the authorities. He alleged that once again, they have started Metro work without any permission. He further said that work began despite authorities not having the Metro car depot in their possession. They have not even conducted a survey of the 10 slum pockets that are going to be affected by the Metro alignment.

