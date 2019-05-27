Daawat to dine

food

With Eid just around the corner, check out these special menus, pop-ups and meals to make the most of the remainder of the holy month of Ramazan

Kaka Kaki Chicken Biryani

Un-boxing flavours

Spice up your Iftar with boxes celebrating heirloom recipes available for delivery at a homely eatery in Santacruz.

Till June 5, 4 pm to 10 pm

At Kaka-Kaki, shop no 8, Shree Industrial Estate, Hasnabadlane, Santacruz West.

Call 9820117945

Cost Rs 499 onwards

An all-India dawaat

A restaurant in Lower Parel has created a community-style dinner that incorporates every part of the goat.

On May 29, 9 pm AT The Bombay Canteen, Unit-1, Process House, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 3,500

The melting pot

A Kurla eatery has curated a Ramadan special menu catering to both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian diners. The spread features dishes like kachori chaat, succulent kebabs and desserts like firni.

Till June 5

At The Market Project by Pizza Express, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West.

Call 40897500

Middle-eastern bites

Feast on delicacies like chicken samboosa, Israeli shatta, musahab chicken, lamb arayes and more at a South-Bombay eatery.

Till June 5

At Maffy’s Pan Arabian Bistro, 26, PJ Ramchandani Marg, Apollo Banda, Colaba

Call 22881011

Cost Rs 699

Tastes from the past

An eatery is offering dishes that are an ode to ancient recipes. The spread includes specials like raan-e-sikandari and murgh ruzali kebab.

On Ongoing, 7.30 pm onwards

At Mulk, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

Call 8879406666

An Irani touch

Experience a fusion of Parsi cuisine with Eid special items at both outlets of this restaurant.

On June 10, 12 pm to 5 am

At Overload, Sai Leela Society, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Powai.

Call 26300758

Cost Rs 700

Arabian delights

Indulge in Middle-Eastern delicacies like chicken mandi, and doner, sikandar and adana kebabs at this restaurant in Khar.

On May 11 to June 5, 6 pm to 4 am

At Arab Street, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

Call 9987997807

Cost Rs 600

Konkani twist

Try the Konkani-Muslim Ramzan special menu at this eatery, which has dishes like mackarel in banana leaves, sukhi kolbi and dum cha mhaura.

On June 3 to 9, 1 pm to 2.30 pm and 7.30 pm to 10 pm

At Neel at Tote on the Turf, Gate no 5 and 6, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mahalaxmi.

Call 9819830575

Cost Rs 4,000

Nawabi treat

Explore an Indian thaal featuring dishes like gosht chapli kabab and the chicken pahadi tikka.

On May 4 to June 5, 10 am to 4 am

At Turkey Central, Sea Jewel Building, Santacruz West.

Call 26612211

Cost Rs 4,999 for the Indian thaal

Kebabs in Kurla

Try flavoursome rolls comprising melt-in-your-mouth buff with an intense smoky flavour.

On Every day, 5.30 pm to 3 am AT Lazeez Zaika Seekh Kabab Corner, near Kurla Kanta, Kurla West. CALL 9867936445

Cost Rs 60 per roll

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates