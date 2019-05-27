Daawat to dine
With Eid just around the corner, check out these special menus, pop-ups and meals to make the most of the remainder of the holy month of Ramazan
Un-boxing flavours
Spice up your Iftar with boxes celebrating heirloom recipes available for delivery at a homely eatery in Santacruz.
Till June 5, 4 pm to 10 pm
At Kaka-Kaki, shop no 8, Shree Industrial Estate, Hasnabadlane, Santacruz West.
Call 9820117945
Cost Rs 499 onwards
An all-India dawaat
A restaurant in Lower Parel has created a community-style dinner that incorporates every part of the goat.
On May 29, 9 pm AT The Bombay Canteen, Unit-1, Process House, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 3,500
The melting pot
A Kurla eatery has curated a Ramadan special menu catering to both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian diners. The spread features dishes like kachori chaat, succulent kebabs and desserts like firni.
Till June 5
At The Market Project by Pizza Express, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West.
Call 40897500
Middle-eastern bites
Feast on delicacies like chicken samboosa, Israeli shatta, musahab chicken, lamb arayes and more at a South-Bombay eatery.
Till June 5
At Maffy’s Pan Arabian Bistro, 26, PJ Ramchandani Marg, Apollo Banda, Colaba
Call 22881011
Cost Rs 699
Tastes from the past
An eatery is offering dishes that are an ode to ancient recipes. The spread includes specials like raan-e-sikandari and murgh ruzali kebab.
On Ongoing, 7.30 pm onwards
At Mulk, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.
Call 8879406666
An Irani touch
Experience a fusion of Parsi cuisine with Eid special items at both outlets of this restaurant.
On June 10, 12 pm to 5 am
At Overload, Sai Leela Society, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Powai.
Call 26300758
Cost Rs 700
Arabian delights
Indulge in Middle-Eastern delicacies like chicken mandi, and doner, sikandar and adana kebabs at this restaurant in Khar.
On May 11 to June 5, 6 pm to 4 am
At Arab Street, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.
Call 9987997807
Cost Rs 600
Konkani twist
Try the Konkani-Muslim Ramzan special menu at this eatery, which has dishes like mackarel in banana leaves, sukhi kolbi and dum cha mhaura.
On June 3 to 9, 1 pm to 2.30 pm and 7.30 pm to 10 pm
At Neel at Tote on the Turf, Gate no 5 and 6, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mahalaxmi.
Call 9819830575
Cost Rs 4,000
Nawabi treat
Explore an Indian thaal featuring dishes like gosht chapli kabab and the chicken pahadi tikka.
On May 4 to June 5, 10 am to 4 am
At Turkey Central, Sea Jewel Building, Santacruz West.
Call 26612211
Cost Rs 4,999 for the Indian thaal
Kebabs in Kurla
Try flavoursome rolls comprising melt-in-your-mouth buff with an intense smoky flavour.
On Every day, 5.30 pm to 3 am AT Lazeez Zaika Seekh Kabab Corner, near Kurla Kanta, Kurla West. CALL 9867936445
Cost Rs 60 per roll
