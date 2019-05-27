Mumbai: 50-year-old critically injured in Jogeshwari gas explosion dies

national

Fifty-year-old Shakuntala Kagal was said to be in a critical condition due to the 65-70 per cent burns she had suffered

Representational Image

Five days after a gas cylinder explosion in Jogeshwari's Hanuman Chawl left 15 people injured, one of them who was undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli, died on Sunday. Fifty-year-old Shakuntala Kagal was said to be in a critical condition due to the 65-70 per cent burns she had suffered.

Kagal and 14 others were injured after the cylinder exploded inside a hutment on May 21. She was initially taken to the Trauma Care Hospital but was later shifted to Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli due to the severity of her burns. Doctors who were treating her said that she had suffered burns on the face, neck and chest.

Also read: Mumbai: Woman dies under train in Jogeshwari, her baby survives

Five of those who were injured are still undergoing treatment at Trauma Care Hospital, while two others admitted at Sion Hospital are said to be in a stable condition. Civic officials said that two others, who were in a critical condition, had been shifted to Kasturba Hospital.

The fire that happened around 8.30 pm on May 21 was brought under control within an hour but many people got injured as the gas from the cylinder had leaked and spread in the locality.

A fire official, who was at the site, had said that the cylinder was inside a hutment owned by a tea vendor, who had forgotten to switch off the gas supply before leaving. On returning, when he switched off the supply and turned on the light, a spark led to the explosion.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates