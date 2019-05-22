Mumbai: Woman dies under train in Jogeshwari, her baby survives

national

The woman jumped in front of the train at Jogeshwari station with her infant however she dies and the baby survives

Representational image

A 24-year-old woman jumped with her nine-month-old daughter in front of a running train at Jogeshwari station. The woman died however, the infant survived with minor injuries. According to the Times of India, the police stated that the woman had a dispute with her husband, who is an auto driver, and it appeared to be a suicide case.

The deceased identified as Gayatri Jaiswal, was a housewife and lived with her husband, Sushil, and their nine-month-old daughter, Niyati, at Jogeshwari West. The incident was reported on platform number 3 on May 19 at Jogeshwari station. The whole incident was captured by CCTV cameras at the station. Sanjay Patil, an inspector said, “CCTV has captured Gayatri jumping before the running train around 2 pm. She was holding the infant. The baby landed between the tracks and did not come in contact with the train.” The woman was pronounced dead at a public hospital.

In another incident, Two people died while one person was seriously injured after falling off a running train between Mumbra and Kalwa stations. All three were on their way to their workplace in Kurla when the mishap happened. The Thane GRP are yet to find out how they fell off the train. The deceased have been identified as Naved Shaikh and Imran Ali Shaikh, both residents of Mumbra. The third person is yet to be identified. On Thursday morning, they had boarded the train from Mumbra, which was already packed when it arrived. As the train was about to reach Kalwa station, the three, who were probably hanging on to the door, fell off the train. Naved and Imran died before admission to hospital. The third person is badly injured, GRP officers said.

