Mumbai cops land in LOC to search man who sent a pornographic video on WhatsApp

Mehfuz Mohammad Rashid Khan, the accused

The Wadala police have hunt down a man, who had sent a pornographic video on WhatsApp to a woman in the city, in Jammu & Kashmir. They took Mehfuz Mohammad Rashid Khan into custody even as his relatives and about 20 other people protested, and brought him to Mumbai.

On January 2, a 34-year-old woman in Wadala received a message on WhatsApp, which she ignored. She again received a message the next day; it contained a pornographic video. She informed her husband, who then called the number to confront the sender. Khan identified himself and allegedly told the husband that he sent the video because he wanted to.

The couple filed an FIR at Wadala police station and a case under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and 67A of IT Act was filed. The cops began investigation but hit a hurdle as Khan had changed both his handset and SIM card, said an officer. The police finally tracked him to Bafliaz village in Poonch district of J&K on May 17. "Assistant Police Inspector Charu Bharti, and constables Ajit Kadam and Sandeep Naik were sent to Kashmir to nab Khan," he said.

As Poonch, near the Line of Control, is a conflict zone, the police approached the superintendent of police there. Since 6 pm on May 18, the cops remained stationed around Khan's home as he was in Jammu. They nabbed him as soon as he was seen in the early hours of May 19.

They took him to Rajouri police station where around 20-25 people, including his family members, gathered, protesting against his arrest. However, the city cops managed to leave for Mumbai with Khan. Khan was produced before a court which granted him bail on a bond of Rs 30,000.

