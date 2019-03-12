Mumbai: Man engages in matrimonial fraud, posting obscene pics of woman online

crime

Ketan created a fake profile on Facebook of the victim and sent an invite to her sister. After accepting the friend request, she was shocked to find obscene pictures of her sister.

Representational image

A civil contractor, Ketan Yadav (53) was arrested by the N M Joshi Marg police on March 9, 2019, for allegedly creating a fake profile on a matrimonial site and duping a woman from central Mumbai. He also posted objectionable pictures of her on social media. A case has been filed against him for defamation, outraging the modesty of a woman and cheating.

According to TOI, the complainant said, the accused introduced himself as Ketan Ahir and contacted her on the matrimonial site in March 2018. He told her that he recently purchased a flat in Navi Mumbai on Palm Beach Road and they would shift there after marriage. “But as he would always meet the woman and her parents at hotels, her brother got suspicious. He went to the building and found that there was no resident by the name of Ketan Ahir,” said a police officer.

When the brother called Ketan and confronted him, he texted him saying his sister was characterless and duped men. Ketan created a fake profile on Facebook of the victim and sent an invite to her sister. After accepting the friend request, she was shocked to find obscene pictures of her sister online. Following the incident, the family filed a complaint against Ketan.

