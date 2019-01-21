Dance teacher arrested for touching minor girls inappropriately, showing obscene videos

crime

The dance teacher was arrested by Hadapsar police officials after the minor girl filed a complaint with the help of an NGO

A dancer teacher was arrested by the officials of Hadapsar police for alleging touching minor girls inappropriately and showing obscene videos. The teacher was arrested from Hadapsar after a 13-year-old girl from Hadapsar, along with the help from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) lodged a case of molestation against the accused for allegedly touching her and her friend inappropriately during the dance practice sessions.



Officials from Hadapsar police arrested the dance teacher and booked the accused under relevant sections of molestation and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to the Hadapsar police officials, the minor girl narrated the ordeal to her mother, who in turn approached an NGO to lodge a complaint at Hadapsar police station, as reported by Hindustan Times.



The police official further added that the dance teacher would show obscene videos to the girls and touch them inappropriately during dance practice sessions. The victims was threatened by the teacher and so they were reluctant to speak about the incident or even file a complaint.





The Hadapsar police are now investigating the case and the teacher has been summoned for an inquiry.



In a similar incident, a teacher of a private school in Sikkim was arrested by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old-girl, a police officer said.

The teacher was arrested later after the girl's parents lodged a complaint at Pakyong police station against him, the officer said. A case under various sections of the IPC and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered against the accused teacher, he said.

The girl was staying in the school's hostel and the accused teacher who was also the hostel in-charge had been sexually assaulting her for many months, the officer said quoting the complaint lodged by the parents of the girl.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her elder sister who then informed their parents about it. The parents lodged a complaint at the Pakyong police station, he added.

