Mumbai: Rape accused flees from cops through hospital toilet in Versova

crime

According to police sources, the accused was arrested by the Versova police for allegedly raping a minor girl on Saturday

A 46-year-old rape accused fled from the Versova Police's custody on Monday evening. The accused was taken to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle for a medical examination when he requested the cops to be allowed to go to the toilet. He then escaped from the window of one of them. The accused has been identified as Sunil Chauhan.

According to police sources, the accused was arrested by the Versova police for allegedly raping a minor girl on Saturday. He was produced before the special sessions court and was given police custody of three days.

The accused is a diabetic and was first taken for a medical examination to JJ Hospital. From there he was brought back to the Versova police station for further interrogation.

Later, on Monday evening, before being taken to the lock-up the accused was once again taken to Cooper Hospital for a medical examination. "The accused told the police officers that he was not feeling well and wanted to drink some water. While one of the police personnel went to fetch water for him, the second was busy completing the paper work. Taking advantage of the situation, Chauhan escaped from the hospital through the window of a toilet," said an officer An FIR was registered at the Juhu police station and teams from both the police stations have been searching for the accused.

The police also brought his family members to the police station to question them. The accused was untraceable till this report was filed. Chauhan had been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl by luring her with a chocolate.

