TikTok Celebrity Mohit Mor shot dead; act captured on CCTV

Mohit Mor. Pic Courtesy/ Facebook

Just days after two gang wars in New Delhi, a young fitness instructor who is also famous for his 'Tik Tok' posts on photo-sharing website Instagram, was allegedly gunned down by three assailants on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 5.15 pm, when the victim, identified as Mohit Mor (27), was visiting one of his friends at a photostat shop near his residence in Najafgarh's Dharmpura area.

"When Mohit Mor was busy talking with his friend inside the shop, three armed persons barged inside the shop and indiscriminately fired 13 bullets on him. Mohit Mor fell on a sofa kept inside the shop. He was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. Mohit Mor suffered 7 bullets," said a senior police officer.

"All the three accused, one of them wearing a black helmet, had come on a Scooty. They were seen in a CCTV footage running away from the busy narrow street after the crime," added the police officer.

Mohit Mor had amassed over 5 lakh subscribers on 'Tik Tok' and would often post many videos on the app. Over the time, Mohit Mor amassed over 3000 followers on Instagram. He would often share fitness videos of him working out on Instagram.

"We are trying to identify the accused. Prima facie, it appears a case of personal enmity and a money dispute," the officer added.

"We are checking his Tik Tok and Instagram accounts comments and Call Details Record (CDR) to establish his enmity with anyone on social media that may help us to crack the case," he added.

With inputs from IANS

