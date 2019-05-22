BJP in Mumbai North to keep 3,000 laddoos, pedas ready for Thursday

national

The Mumbai North constituency, where BJP MP Gopal Shetty had won with the highest margin of votes during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, saw a majority voter turnout this time, too

Workers wear Narendra Modi masks while preparing the sweets at Borivli

The BJP seems to have taken the exit polls as being the final result in this year's Lok Sabha election and has already started celebrating its 'victory'. The Mumbai North constituency, where BJP MP Gopal Shetty had won with the highest margin of votes during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, saw a majority voter turnout this time, too.

The constituency saw a contest between Shetty and actor Urmila Matondkar. As part of the celebration, three community trusts in the North constituency have come together to contribute towards 3,000 kg of sweets that will be distributed on Thursday.

Also Read: Election 2019: Mumbai scrapes through in voting report card

These trusts will be keeping laddoos and pedas ready as they are confident of the BJP candidate's win. There are about 65 people preparing the sweets at Tilak Nagar, Borivli. A BJP worker, not willing to be named, said, "We had initially planned 1,500 kg of sweets, but after seeing the Exit Poll results, we increased the quantity."

Also Read: BJP MP Gopal Shetty: Congress fielded Urmila Matondkar because of her face

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates