Election 2019: Mumbai scrapes through in voting report card

Voters queue up patiently despite the scorcher of a Monday to cast their vote at St Anthony School, Malad West. This was a common sight across the city yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

According to provisional polling estimate release on Monday evening, the city scored about 54 per cent, three percent more than its 2014 feat. The figures are expected to be revised after the final data crunching on Tuesday. In 2014, Mumbai had registered a turnout of 51.6 per cent, which was an improvement from a low of 41.4 per cent in the 2009 General elections.

Of the city's six segments of varied demography, South Mumbai couldn't match up with its previous mark while Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East and Mumbai South Central performed better. Mumbai North, where actor Urmila Matondkar (Congress) fought against BJP's sitting MP Gopal Shetty, recorded the highest turnout (59.32 per cent) in the city with a major spike of 6.25 per cent.

A fierce contest in North Central Mumbai between MP Poonam Mahajan (BJP) and former MP Priya Dutt (Congress) saw a jump of 4.17 per cent. Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's South Mumbai polled at a percentage similar to that of 2014. However, former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam, who was worried about the possibility of a higher turnout, shouldn't be much upset as his North West fight with Sena's sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar raised the bar by a 4.14 per cent.

BJP's eleventh hour candidate from North East, Manoj Kotak, who replaced sitting MP Kirit Somaiyya, claimed a 4.61 per cent increase in polling that would possibly benefit Kotak against NCP's sole candidate in the city and ex-MP Sanjay Dina Patil.

Mumbai South Central which had former MP Eknath Gaikwad pitted against incumbent Rahul Shewale crossed the 2014 figure by 2.26 per cent. The average voter turnout in the city's six Lok Sabha elections was 41.40 per cent (2009), 47.30 per cent (2004), 45 per cent (1999), 50.40 per cent (1998), 45.10 per cent (1996) and 41.60 per cent (1991).

State does better

After the fourth phase of polling, the state's polling average was 60.68 per cent, said Chief Electoral officer Ashwani Kumar. According to CEO, today's average polling in the 17 constituencies, including Mumbai's six, was 57 per cent — much less than that recorded in the first (63.46 per cent), second (62.88 per cent) and third phase (62.36 per cent). Gadchiroli (71.98 per cent) registered the highest voter turnout in the state while Kalyan that went to polls on Monday had the lowest turnout of 44.27 per cent, said Kumar.

Monday marked the last phase of polling in Maharashtra which has 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, second highest after Uttar Pradesh. The outcome of the state will have a bearing on the formation of the government at the Centre, as both the BJP-Sena and Congress-NCP are banking heavily for the electoral gains here. In 2014, the BJP-Sena and their other allies had won a record 42 seats in the state while the Congress was reduced to a mere two seats and NCP managed just four.

60.68

State's voting percentage across four phases

48

Total no. of constituencies across Maharashtra

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates