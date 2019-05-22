Mumbai: Priest dies of shock after seeing truck run over boy at Sion-Koliwada

national

The priest had lost his own daughter to a heart ailment six months ago and had been deeply troubled by it

A 35-year-old priest, who fainted in shock after witnessing a horrific accident at Sion Koliwada on Saturday, died in the wee hours of Tuesday. Devraj Devendra, the chief priest at Mariam temple, Antop Hill, had already been troubled for the past six months since the death of his five-year-old daughter from a heart ailment. The accident on Saturday, in which a 13-year-old boy died, was the final nail.

On the afternoon of May 18, Manish Kanojiya, a resident of Mahalaxmi, was riding his scooty with his 13-year-old son Ranjit as pillion. They had reached Makkawadi in Sion Koliwada, when suddenly a dumper took a left turn and hit the scooty. Kanojiya couldn't control the bike and it skidded under the rear tyre of the dumper. Manish and Ranjit were both crushed under the tyre.

Devraj, who was walking home from the temple saw the accident and fainted at the sight of the boy lying dead. "Passers-by rushed him to Sion hospital. According to doctors, the veins in his brain were damaged due to the severe shock," said Murugan Devraj, a relative.

Devraj underwent two surgeries, but succumbed on Tuesday. Devraj is survived by his wife Kaumudi and two children. "He had been feeling very guilty about his daughter's death and felt he was unable to save her," Murugan said.

