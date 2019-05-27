Narendra Modi visits mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar, seeks blessings

national

Narendra Modi and his mother, Heeraben

Four days before taking oath as Prime Minister for a second term, Narendra Modi on Sunday visited his mother Heeraben Modi to seek her blessings.

Modi's convoy arrived at his mother's residence as scores of supporters lined up on the streets to catch a glimpse of their leader. He was greeted with thunderous applause and cheering. Supporters were seen raising slogans in praise of the Prime Minister while holding placards with his pictures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi even took to Instagram to share a picture. He wrote, "Spent time with my Mother and sought her blessings."

Spent time with my Mother and sought her blessings.

Security was beefed up during the Prime Minister's visit.

Earlier today Modi visited Ahmedabad where he paid tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the airport. He later addressed a gathering of BJP workers along with party chief Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Modi, along with BJP President Amit Shah, landed at the Ahmedabad airport and later addressed a thanks-giving public address to the people of Gujarat, which gave the party all the 26 Lok Sabha seats once again.

Thank you Ahmedabad for the immense love & affection.

On Monday, Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to hold a five-kilometre-long roadshow till Kashi Vishwanath temple amidst heightened security. The preparations for his welcome have been completed and the area has been decked up with BJP flags, ribbons and wall paintings of Buddha and other spiritual idols. Cleaning and maintenance work has been completed.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will address BJP workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.

In the recently concluded polls, BJP secured 303 seats, 22 more than the party got in the 2014 elections. The NDA's total tally went up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin of 4, 79,505 votes.

