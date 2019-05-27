Blood banks that don't update stock status will lose licence

national

With only half the banks uploading data on a centralised website, state transfusion council cracks the whip

Almost 50 per cent of the blood banks in the state have failed to regularly update the data on the portal. Representational Pic/Getty Images

Fed up with the 50 per cent of the blood banks in the state that do not update their stock on the e-Rakt Kosh website, the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has instructed them to bring their data up to date or risk losing their licence. The decision was taken at a meeting on May 22, that was chaired by Dr Arun Thorat, assistant director of the council, along with representatives of 48 blood banks across the city. However, representatives of 12 blood banks, including St George Hospital, KEM, Wadia, Bhabha hospital, skipped the meeting.

The e-Rakt Kosh website was started in 2016 by the central government to display live blood stock availability in banks, in order to ease the process of procuring blood for patients and relatives. Representational Pic/Getty Images

