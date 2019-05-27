Mumbai: Western Railway's third AC local will roll out in December

national

Central Railway will have to wait for its first AC local till July; trials still on

The third AC local arrived in the city in January this year

Western Railway now has three air-conditioned local trains in its kitty, including the two that were brought in earlier this year. It will introduce one of the two new trains in June when the existing AC train will be sent for overdue maintenance. The third train will be introduced in December after extensive trials.

Meanwhile, Central Railway will receive its first AC local train in July 2019. A senior official said the second train from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will be introduced in June after technical changes that the WR has asked for.

"However, the third AC train that arrived in January, based on T-18's model with underslung motors, increased capacity and solar panels, will have to undergo extensive trials as it will need fresh sanctions," a top official said.

The WR had launched the first AC local on December 25, 2017 and has earned a total revenue of almost R24 crore till April 30 this year. The new AC locals have several features suggested by commuters in their feedback, including wider gangway so more people can stand comfortably when the train is crowded, and improved luggage racks.

A senior official said it will be the first local train to have the largest passenger capacity ever as all motor equipment had been put near the wheels, clearing the area for passenger space. The AC local with undeslung motors can ferry over 6,500 passengers in a single journey.

