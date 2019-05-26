Mumbai: Local train derails at Kurla Station, no injuries reported

Updated: May 26, 2019, 21:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

According to initial reports, a suburban EMU local train derailed at platform 3 at Kurla station

A coach of a local train derailed at Kurla Railway Station on Sunday. According to initial reports, a suburban EMU local train derailed at platform 3 at Kurla station. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

More details are awaited

