Mumbai crime: FIR registered in Anurag Kashyap's tweet plaint

Anurag Kashyap and his daughter Aaliyah

The Mumbai police have finally registered an FIR against the person behind the Twitter handle from where a comment had been posted against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter.

Bharat Gaikwad, senior inspector, Amboli police station, said, "We received a complaint from him and we have registered the FIR against the handler under sections of the Indian Penal code and of the Information Technology Act."

An officer said, "Kashyap came in at 6 pm and gave a detailed statement after which we registered the FIR. We are taking the help of our cyber wing to zero in on the person behind this tweet."

A BJP follower with the Twitter handle chowkidar_ramsanghi_ posted a vulgar comment against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter. Following Kashyap's response tagging the Mumbai police, the account is no longer available.

Kashyap has been voicing his dissatisfaction with the BJP and against the policies and governance of Narendra Modi for a long time. Recently, while congratulating Narendra Modi on his win, he also mentioned the threat to his daughter. On the day of the results, Kashyap tweeted, "Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter."

