Every 'sanghi' freak doesn't have BJP's support, say Mumbai party leaders

Faced with a Twitter troll who threatened to assault Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah, BJPs Mumbai leaders say they condemn the act and that it's unfair to link it to PM Narendra Modi or party

Anurag Kashyap with daughter Aaliyah

The Bhartiya Janata Party wants to keep 'freak' followers who use vulgar language, far away. While Narendra Modi on Thursday had said that he forgives all those who spoke against him or the party, as everyone is allowed their opinion, some BJP followers don't seem to be listening to their leader. A BJP follower with the Twitter handle chowkidar_ramsanghi_ posted a comment against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter. Now, the account is no longer available.

Kashyap has been voicing his differences with BJP and against the policies and governance of Modi for a long time. He was also one of the artistes who signed to vote against Modi. In the past, the film director, producer and writer had expressed his displeasure on social media after the Cinema Owners Exhibitors Association of India (COEAI) decided to stay the release of movies starring Pakistani artistes in the four states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Goa. He had then received criticism from several quarters. However, recently, while congratulating Narendra Modi for his win, he also mentioned the threat to his daughter.



Shaina NC

The account holder threatened to rape Kashyap's daughter. On the day of the results, Kashyap tweeted, "Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter."

Mumbai's BJP leaders have condemned this act. They have also said that linking such people to the party and Modi is unfair. After reading Kashyap's tweet, Ashish Shelar, BJP Mumbai chief, told mid-day, "We strongly condemn such tweets. Though it doesn't seem that this man is associated with BJP, but even if he was, we strongly oppose such kind of behaviour. We stand by Kashyap and such behaviour and threat is a moral crime. It will be completely unjust for such people to be linked with Modiji or to our party."



Ashish Shelar

Shaina NC, BJP spokesperson, said, "It is disgusting and as a mother, I stand with Anurag Kashyap. Such tweets are disturbing. Who are these vigilantes and who gave them the right to write such horrible things? These people should be found and booked immediately. Our party doesn't support such ideology and aligning such people with the PM or us is unfair."

Legal help

Advocate Falguni Brahmbhatt says that in incidents where a woman is directly targeted by the offender who is using abusive, offensive, outrageous and threatening messages, a complaint can be registered for offences punishable under sections 506, 509, of IPC & section 67of the IT Act. "Words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman constitute an offence."

