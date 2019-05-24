Anurag Kashyap asks PM Modi for help as daughter receives rape threat

bollywood

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap (18), has received rape and death threats on social media. According to the filmmaker, the handle that's hurling abuses at her daughter is PM Modi's bhakt (disciple)

On Thursday, May 24, the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 were declared. The Bharatiya Janata Party had a historic win, and everybody congratulated Prime Minister Modi for it. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was one of the people who congratulated him. However, Kashyap had something else to bring to Modi's notice. Apparently, Modi's followers are harassing Anurag's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap (18) with rape and death threats.

Anurag Kashyap took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter. [sic]"

He also shared a snapshot of the user, who had the prefix, 'chowkidar' added to his Instagram handle, who abused Aaliyah. Soon, Ashoke Pandit (filmmaker and social activist) intervened to say that Kashyap directly addressing the Prime Minister isn't right, he should rather abide by the law. Pandit further said that the Twitter handle is a photoshopped one. To which, Kashyap replied saying that the screenshot of the user is not from Twitter but Instagram, and also advised him to go on the photo-sharing app and search for that user.

Ashoke Pandit wrote, "his twitter handle seems to be photoshopped because it doesn't exist. Seems to be created by an #UrbanNaxal to give an opportunity to somebody to abuse #Modi when the entire World is happy [sic]"

Not just this, Pandit also gave him another piece of advice. He wrote, "If it's true dn I am of d opinion,that ds act shud not be just condemned bt tackled. Similar thing hd hppnd with my dgthr, I md a police complaint regarding d miscreant and didn't helplessly crib to d PM bcoz for me, my daughter's dignity and safety meant more dn my politics (sic)."

These tweets by Ashoke Pandit failed in pacifying Anurag Kashyap, and the latter replied saying, "Search for it on Instagram, not on twitter you m***n .. this is my daughter getting a threat a*****e [sic]"

Later, Ashoke Pandit wrote that Anurag Kashyap wasn't happy with the Lok Sabha Election results and therefore is affected by it.

@anuragkashyap72 Clearly U r under shock after today’s election results. Drunk texting me abuses, tagging the wrong person on Twitter... please pass the joint quicker.



Also tagging @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice so they can track ‘chowkidar_ramsanghi_’ and take action. pic.twitter.com/SdhuP0am38 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 23, 2019

Anurag Kashyap has always been very vocal about his ideas, thoughts, and beliefs, which mostly sparks debate on social media.

