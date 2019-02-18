Anurag Kashyap warns fans against fake profiles and numbers

bollywood

Anurag Kashyap also asked his fans to block a person who has been texting women while posing as him

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap warned fans against following the fake social media accounts in his name. "My fake profiles are floating on Facebook. This is to say none of these is me. I am not on Facebook," he wrote on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Kashyap also asked his fans to block a person who has been texting women while posing as him. "There is this person who uses fake US/Canada numbers to text women posing as me, please do not respond to him." He shared a series of post of the same:

My fake profiles are floating on Facebook . This is to say none of these is me. I am not on Facebook pic.twitter.com/ilGfRrmytl — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 17, 2019

Another Facebook profile that’s not me pic.twitter.com/0fqNbmfjCv — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 17, 2019

And there is this person who uses fake US/Canada numbers to text women posing as me, pls do not respond to him . He has been reported to cyber cell. I only use my inDian number even while travelling . Please report and block this person pic.twitter.com/gjTofdzwlL — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 17, 2019

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates