Anurag Kashyap warns fans against fake profiles and numbers

Updated: Feb 18, 2019, 11:48 IST | The Hitlist Team

Anurag Kashyap also asked his fans to block a person who has been texting women while posing as him

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap warned fans against following the fake social media accounts in his name. "My fake profiles are floating on Facebook. This is to say none of these is me. I am not on Facebook," he wrote on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Kashyap also asked his fans to block a person who has been texting women while posing as him. "There is this person who uses fake US/Canada numbers to text women posing as me, please do not respond to him." He shared a series of post of the same:

 

