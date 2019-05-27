Mumbai: Derailment at Kurla disrupts Central Railway train services

national

Commuters had to walk on the tracks

Suburban services on the Central Railway collapsed on Sunday evening as a Kalyan-Kurla local train derailed on a crucial rail crossover just before Kurla station, blocking all CSMT-bound slow trains. The ripple effect was that trains in the opposite direction were also affected as fewer and fewer trains were going towards CSMT to return.

The incident occurred after the train left Vidyavihar station and was about to change tracks to move to platform 3 at Kurla. Crowds at Kurla station swelled on platforms 1 and 6 and delays affected thousands of commuters in both directions. The loud and confusing announcements added to the confusion.

Central Railway public relations department confirmed the derailment and said one wheel of the train had derailed. Commuters from the stranded trains behind the derailed train walked on the tracks to reach Kurla station in the darkness with the help of mobile phone torches.

