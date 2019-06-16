Mumbai Crime: Alcoholic man strangles wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Ghatkopar

crime

The accused who was an alcoholic allegedly strangulated his wife over suspicion of an extramarital affair in Ghatkopar

Representational image

A 37-year-old man allegedly strangulated his wife over suspicion of an extramarital affair at their residence in Ghatkopar. The accused identified as Sachin Dalvi was arrested when he was trying to flee the city. According to police, the accused was a security guard employed with a private agency and lived in Ghatkopar with his wife Trupti and their eight-year-old son.

Police stated Dalvi was an alcoholic and would often get into heated arguments with his wife over not giving her any money for daily expenses. Trupti was also forced to work as a maid to meet household expenses and the accused would become suspicious whenever he found her talking over the phone. The incident took place on Tuesday night when the accused came home in an inebriated condition, soon after which the couple got into a fight. The accused then strangulated his wife after the fight and fled from the scene.

According to Indian Express, the son was away at a relative’s house on account of the summer holidays and on Wednesday when Trupti did not come to fill water, the locals thought there was something amiss. The neighbours then found her lying on the floor at her house and contacted her relatives. Following this, the police were informed and Trupti was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Husband allegedly strangles wife to death for not bearing child, stages it as suicide

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates