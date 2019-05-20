Mumbai Crime: Husband allegedly strangles wife to death for not bearing child, stages it as suicide

crime

The accused hung her body from the ceiling fan after strangling her to death

A 34-year-old man allegedly killed his wife because she could not bear a child for him. The alleged incident occurred in April at Raval camp in Antop Hill, where the accused hung her body from the ceiling fan after strangling her to death. The accused was arrested on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Naresh Sabharwal (34) and his wife Supriya (34), had been married since 2010. On April 7, the accused had an argument with his wife following which she locked herself in the bedroom. However, when she didn't come out of the room for a long time, he broke the door open and found her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Based on Naresh's statement, the police filed a case of accidental death. But the police claimed that they found inconsistencies in Sabharwal’s statements during probe; meanwhile, Supriya's body was then sent for post-mortem.

Supriya’s brother, Deepak Pandey, approached the police on April 27 and gave a statement that the couple had frequent arguments and so she took the extreme step.

On Friday, the police received the post mortem report, which revealed that the victim was murdered. The report further mentioned that there were no rope marks on Supriya’s neck and that she was strangled to death. After which, the police arrested Sabharwal for trying to portray the murder as a case of suicide.

In another similar case, a son allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh to two people and getting his father killed in Gujarat's Surat district. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, said the police.

According to the police, the accused identified as Jitesh Patel was upset with his father Prahlad Patel (70) for the last eight months for taking away business responsibilities. Due to this, the accused decided to kill his father and inherit a plastic granule factory and a power loom unit.

The police claimed that where Prahlad Patel was killed in the factory premises and his body buried there on May 14 by two persons hired by Jitesh.

"Jitesh contacted accused Salim Sheikh, a flour mill worker, and offered him Rs 10 lakh to get Prahlad killed. Salim then contacted Sanjay Tukaram Ramrajya," an official said.

"The three called Prahlad for a business meeting at the factory premises on May 14. They murdered and buried him there. On May 15, Jitesh filed a missing person complaint about his father with the Pandesara police station," he said.

When Crime Branch officials probing the case scoured CCTV footage of the area where Jitesh claimed he had dropped his father before he went missing, they saw the 70-year-old walking towards Krunal Estate.

"When cops reached Krunal Estate, they found accused Sanjay Ramrajya. On being questioned, he disclosed the role of Sheikh and Jitesh," an official said. Before Salim hit the deceased on his head from behind, Jitesh walked out with his father's mobile phone which he set ablaze at another location, he added.

