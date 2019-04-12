Mumbai Crime: Man gets life imprisonment for killing his wife in Nalasopara

crime

Rajendra Sawant killed his wife during an argument and also assaulted his daughter-in-law three years ago

Three years after a man was accused of murdering his wife from Nalasopara (east), he was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday by a court in Vasai. The accused identified as Rajendra Sawant (48), was found guilty of the murder of his wife Ranjana (44) and assaulting his daughter-in-law Anshika (28).

According to TOI, Ranjana, who worked as domestic help, had been trying to get a divorce, but Sawant opposed to it. He suspected her of having an affair and hence, they often had arguments. On April 15, 2016, the couple got into an argument which escalated into a major fight during which Sawant tried to strangle his wife and then assaulted the two women with a kitchen knife. Ranjana, who sustained serious injuries during the fight, was taken to a hospital by her neighbours, where she was declared dead.

