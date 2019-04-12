Mumbai Crime: Man gets life sentence for raping step-daughters

crime

The 38-year-old accused raped his minor stepdaughters for five years since 2016

Representational image

A 38-year-old man from Mahim was sentenced to life imprisonment by a POCSO court for sexually assaulting his two minor step-daughters multiple times for five years in the absence of their mother. Both the victims were minors at the time of the assault, which took place between 2011 and 2016. The sessions court judge, C A Nathani passed the order after considering the in-camera statements of the rape survivors.

Narayan Yadav, alias Samir Khan, married the girls' mother in 2011 after which they moved in with him. The assault began when the elder daughter was 12 years old and the younger one was 10. He would rape his stepdaughters when the mother was away from home or asleep in the other room. According to Geeta Sharma, the special public prosecutor, "Yadav raped the girls and threatened them with dire consequences if they told anyone about the sexual assault. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 6,000.”

The incident came to light in May 2016, when a relative of the victims visited their house and saw Yadav raping one of the sisters. The relative told the court, “I went to cook food for them when their mother was hospitalized for some treatment. I kept knocking at the door but no one answered, hence, I went back home. After a while when I returned to check on them, I peeped through a hole in the door and saw Yadav raping one of the girls.”

The woman immediately informed her other relatives who later registered a case at the Mahim police station, where inspector Manohar Dhanawade along with sub-inspector Rupali Dangat investigated the case. The cops confiscated the clothes of both the victims and Yadav for forensic analysis. The statement of doctors and survivors and other pieces of evidence helped the police secure the conviction of Yadav. Judge C A Nathani found the man guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of IPC

