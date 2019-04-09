Navi Mumbai ex-corporator rapes schoolteacher and films the act

Updated: Apr 09, 2019, 15:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

After the former corporator sexually assaulted the school teacher, he also threatened to circulate the video along with nude photographs on social media platforms

Navi Mumbai ex-corporator rapes schoolteacher and films the act
Representational image

A former corporator from Navi Mumbai on Saturday was arrested for allegedly raping a schoolteacher and filming the act. The accused identified as Ramashish Yadav from the Nationalist Congress Party, also threatened to leak the obscene video on social media. The victim (27) is a teacher of a school run by the Navi Mumbai municipality.

According to TOI, Manisha Kashid, sub-inspector of Rabale Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation stated that the victim alleged that in September 2017, Yadav sexually assaulted her, filmed the act and also clicked nude photographs of the victim. In January 2019, when the accused allegedly threatened to circulate the videos and pictures on social media, she finally approached the police on Saturday.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 49-year-old arrested for trying to rape girl after showing her porn clip

Nitin Gite, the senior inspector said, "Yadav's cellphone has been confiscated and it will be sent to the state forensic laboratory at Kalina to retrieve data. In case the content has been deleted but we still manage to gather evidence against Yadav, we will charge him under relevant sections of the IT Act as well." A magistrate's court in Vashi has sent Yadav to police custody till April 10. 

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man rapes 9-year-old before killing her; dumps her body in sewage tank in Vile Parle

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.

Tags

navi mumbaimumbai crime newsCrime Newsnationalist congress partysexual crime

Mumbai woman's solution to plastic bags will stun you!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the day
Elections 2019: Most LS candidates' assets see steep rise since 2014

Elections 2019: Most LS candidates' assets see steep rise since 2014