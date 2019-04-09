Navi Mumbai ex-corporator rapes schoolteacher and films the act

crime

After the former corporator sexually assaulted the school teacher, he also threatened to circulate the video along with nude photographs on social media platforms

A former corporator from Navi Mumbai on Saturday was arrested for allegedly raping a schoolteacher and filming the act. The accused identified as Ramashish Yadav from the Nationalist Congress Party, also threatened to leak the obscene video on social media. The victim (27) is a teacher of a school run by the Navi Mumbai municipality.

According to TOI, Manisha Kashid, sub-inspector of Rabale Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation stated that the victim alleged that in September 2017, Yadav sexually assaulted her, filmed the act and also clicked nude photographs of the victim. In January 2019, when the accused allegedly threatened to circulate the videos and pictures on social media, she finally approached the police on Saturday.

Nitin Gite, the senior inspector said, "Yadav's cellphone has been confiscated and it will be sent to the state forensic laboratory at Kalina to retrieve data. In case the content has been deleted but we still manage to gather evidence against Yadav, we will charge him under relevant sections of the IT Act as well." A magistrate's court in Vashi has sent Yadav to police custody till April 10.

