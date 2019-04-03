Mumbai: Stepfather spikes daughter's juice, rapes her when she is intoxicated

crime

When the girl's mother was away at work, her father, who would be home, would send her siblings out to cycle, after which he would offer her a bite along with a spiked juice

A 53-year-old man, a resident of Sewri, has been sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter. The case had come to light in January 2017 when the girl became pregnant.

Later, it was revealed that he would spike her drinks and rape her when she was intoxicated and her mother was not at home.

Special POCSO court judge, Bharti Kale held the stepfather guilty under section 6 and 10

of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and section 328 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the prosecution, the victim was a student of Class VII when the incident took place. She told the court that her father would be home when she would from school in the afternoon for lunch, while her mother would be away at work.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the accused would give money to her siblings to go out cycling and offer juice, which was spiked, and a vada pav to the victim. The victim would find it extremely hard to wake up even after her mother was home.

When the victim realised his pattern, she decided not to consume the juice on a particular day. That was when she realised that her father was raping her. When she tried to stop it and raised her voice against it, he threatened to kill her mother if she revealed anything. He also told her that she would be the one who would be defamed in society if anybody came to know about the incident.

Her mother suspected something wrong when the victim missed her period and complained of stomach ache. When they visited the doctor, the victim denied knowing how she got pregnant. She later revealed the truth when the doctor threatened to put her mother behind bars.

Special public prosecutor Rakesh Tiwari examined 12 witnesses, including the victim, medical officer and her mother all of whom supported the case. What proved the accused guilty, was the DNA test which was positive.

