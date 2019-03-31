65-year-old doctor held for allegedly 'touching' woman while checking her mother

crime

The woman protested, left the clinic and lodged a complaint with the all-woman police, who registered a case under section 354 (violence against women and atrocities with intent to outrage her modesty) and arrested him

Representational picture

Coimbatore: A 65-year-old doctor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly making sexual advances to a woman who visited his clinic along with her ailing mother, police said here."

The 26-year-old woman had taken her mother to the kidney specialist, who instead of examining the mother, allegedly began to touch the younger woman inappropriately and asked whether her mother felt any pain at the spots he touched, the police said.

Also Read: Godman rapes woman, extorts Rs 3.5 lakh promising to cure son's cancer

The woman protested, left the clinic and lodged a complaint with the all-woman police, who registered a case under section 354 (violence against women and atrocities with intent to outrage her modesty) and arrested him.

In another incident, a 10-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by a boy at a village in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The boy, 12, was booked following a complaint lodged by the girl's parents, police said. "Both the minors are neighbours. As per the complaint, the boy had been raping the girl since the last four months," an official of Mokhada police station said.

View Photos: Rape, illegal transplants, bribes: Shocking crimes committed by doctors

A few days back, the girl complained of stomach pain. When her parents took her for a medical checkup, doctors told them that she was pregnant. When her parents asked her, she told them what had happened. Thereafter, they filed a complaint against the boy, the official said. The boy was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), he added. According to police, the boy has not been detained yet and investigation into the case is on.

View Photos: Actresses molested, girl's nude pics morphed and other crimes in Juhu

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates