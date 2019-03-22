Godman rapes woman, extorts Rs 3.5 lakh promising to cure son's cancer

crime

The godman again contacted the woman after a few days and said that there were some complications in her son's treatment but this time she would have to visit his flat in Andheri

Representational image

Trombay police are looking for a certain godman who allegedly raped a woman and also extorted Rs 3.5 lakh from her on the pretext of curing her son's cancer. The child succumbed to the disease last year.

A case was registered after the Chembur couple approached the cops.

A police officer told Mumbai Mirror, "The couple was devasted after their only son was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. The child was admitted to a hospital, but his parents were not satisfied with the treatment. In May 2017, the boy’s mother met the godman at a temple. She approached the godman and narrated her ordeal to him. The godman promised to cure the illness through some rituals."

According to the FIR, the godman visited the woman's house and carried out a yajna. He then asked the mother-son duo to have some ash after which they fell unconscious.

The officer added, "When they regained consciousness, they found the godman still in the house. He told them that it was done for her son’s cure and soon the child will be fine. He then allegedly took some jewellery worth Rs 60,000 from her and left the house."

The godman again contacted the woman after a few days and said that there were some complications in her son's treatment but this time she would have to visit his flat in Andheri.

According to the FIR, the woman was assaulted as part of the ritual. He also recorded the act and clicked pictures of the lady. Later, he even threatened to put the pictures on social media if she did not give him money.

"The woman didn’t tell her husband about the sexual assault. But the godman didn’t spare the husband as well. He allegedly took around Rs 2.98 lakh from him on the pretext of performing various rituals for his son’s well-being. The treatment of their son was going on in a famous cancer hospital in the city. But the accused brainwashed them."

The harassment and extortion continued even after the child died last year. "The accused kept blackmailing the woman until last week. Fed up and traumatised, the woman finally narrated her ordeal to her husband and lodged a complaint with us. The accused is from Ujjain and a team has been dispatched there to find him, said the police."

The police inspector of Trombay police station, P Salvi said, "We have registered a case under Sections of 376 (rape), 354(a) (sexual harassment), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and under relevant sections of the black magic Act."

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Godman rapes 37-year-old housewife under pretext of curing infertility

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.