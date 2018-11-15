Mumbai Crime: Godman rapes 37-year-old housewife under pretext of curing infertility

crime

The accused has been identified as Ajay Choudhary was residing at Parmatma Park Chandansaar area Virar east

A 45-year-old godman was arrested for allegedly raping a 37-year-old housewife repeatedly for two months under the pretext of curing her of infertility. The self-styled godman, identified as Ajay Choudhary, was arrested from his residence in Virar East on Friday after the victim registered a complaint against him at Virar police station.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Naigaon, has not been able to conceive a child for many years since her marriage. Desperate of conceiving a child, she approached the godman, who assured her of motherhood and performed various kinds of "Poojas" along with her at his home.



This went on for several months until a couple of months ago, when he invited the woman to his residence on the pretext of performing a pooja and offered her holy water which was spiked. Taking advantage of her unconsciousness the holy man raped her on several occasions, said a police official from Virar police station.

When the victim was aware of the sexual assault, the godman threatened to ruin her life by methods of witchcraft if she revealed the incident to anyone. As her husband stays in Nashik, she gathered the courage and registered a complaint with the police, said API Vivek Sonavne.

A case has been registered against the godman under section 376(2) (n) and 506 of IPC and various section of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

