Mumbai Crime: Self-proclaimed godman jailed for forcing couple to have sex in front of him

crime

The couple was desperate to have a child and had approached the accused godman for a solution back in 2014, they alleged that the godman forced them to have intercourse in his presence for almost two years as a solution to having a child.

Representational Picture

A couple from Thane alleged that they were forced to have sexual intercourse in front of a godman who falsely promised them help in conceiving a child. Based on their complaint, the self-proclaimed goodman was arrested and later convicted and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The couple who was desperate to have a child had approached the accused godman for a solution back in 2014. The couple also underwent a certain treatment that was prescribed by the godman. The couple alleged that the godman forced the couple to have intercourse in his presence for almost two years as a solution to have a child.

Later, in 2016, the accused godman informed the couple that there was some kind of defect in the woman's body and he was only one that could cure it and help the woman conceive. For all of this, the accused godman asked the couple to pay him Rs 10,000. The couple later filed a case with Vartak Nagar police station under the sections of rape and molestation.

Judge PP Jadhav convicted the accused godman, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for sexual assault and molestation and also under the Maharashtra Prevention of and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. A fine of Rs 30,000 was also imposed on the accused.

