Nalasopara woman found dead at home; Family suspects in-laws of torture

crime

According to police, the body of Reshma Singh, a resident of Shripal Treasure Society in Nalasopara West was found by her brother- and sister-in-law when they returned home, from a trip to the market; Cops register case of accidental death

Reshma Singh with husband Sushil Singh, a software engineer. ReshmaÃ¢Â€Â™s body was found by her brother- and sister-in-law on Friday night

On Friday night, the body of 27-year-old Reshma Singh was found hanging from the ceiling fan at the Nalasopara house in which she lived with her husband and parents-in-law. While the police have registered a case of accidental death, her brother and other relatives say it might be murder.

According to police, the body of Singh, a resident of Shripal Treasure Society in Nalasopara West was found by her brother- and sister-in-law when they returned home in the night, from a trip to the market. The door was locked from inside. However, there's a discrepancy regarding time. While Reshma's family says that the body was found at 7 pm, the police were informed only around 9 pm.

However, Singh's relative Brijesh Singh told mid-day that her body was covered with black marks which seemed to be the result of assault. They suspect that Reshma was being tortured and that she was being prevented from speaking with her family. They want the police to investigate for foul play.

Singh, Reshma's nephew, says she lived in Santacruz and had completed her BSc and was studying for her BEd degree while also teaching at a private school. She got married to a software engineer, Sushil Singh, in February who lived with his parents and two siblings - brother is teacher while his sister worked at a bank.

"We have registered an ADR and are conducting investigations. The post mortem report is pending. If anything suspicious crops up, we will act as per the law," says Assistant Police Inspector Rajiv Naraavade from Nalasopara police station. mid-day tried connecting with Sushil and his family, but they didn't return our calls or respond to messages.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man gets life imprisonment for killing his wife in Nalasopara

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates