Samajwadi Party leader makes sexist remark on Jaya Prada

national

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada joined the BJP on Tuesday and announced that she is contesting from Rampur Lok Sabha seat

Jaya Prada

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Feroz Khan on Thursday stirred a controversy by saying people of Rampur will get entertained in the ensuing polls, where SP's Azam Khan will face BJP's newly-inducted member Jaya Prada.

"Rampur mei shaamein badi rangeen ho jaegi ab to jab chunaavi mahol chalega. Rampur ke log mashallah ache hai suljhe hue hai kyunki Azam Khan ne itna kaam karaya hai to vote to Rampur ke log Samajawadi ko hi denge. Lekin apne maje lootne mei vo koi kasar nahi chodenge kyunki unhe ek dafa mauka mila hai to vo yahi kahenge mere pairon mei ghungru bandh do to fir meri chaal or thumke dekh lo (Evenings in Rampur will now become more vibrant during elections. Azam Khan has done enough for the people of Rampur, so they will surely vote for him. But they will leave no stone unturned in getting entertained during this one-off opportunity)," he told ANI.

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada joined the BJP on Tuesday and announced that she is contesting from Rampur Lok Sabha seat. "It feels like going back home," she had said.

However, Khan had some more bizarre comments to make on his former party colleague. "Jaya Prada ji...mei to ek din bus mei jaa rha tha to aapka kaafila ja rha tha... jaam laga tha to maine bus mein se utarke unko dekhne ki koshish ki kyunki ho sakta hai ki jaam khulwane ke liye thumka na laga de.. Badi ajeeb si baat hai (Jaya Prada ji...I was once travelling in a bus while you were passing by. There was a traffic jam, so I got off the bus thinking maybe you would do a dance number or two to clear the jam)"

Meanwhile, Khan while ignoring BJP's Badaun candidate Sanghamitra Maurya's statement that she would turn into a goon to protect the people of her constituency if anybody troubles them, had only this to say: "BJP has such women..I don't want to comment on that as elections are approaching. If one wants to call herself a goon or a dancer, that's their prerogative."

Jaya Prada had made her political debut in 1994 with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but later quit due to differences with party chief Chandrababu Naidu. The actress then joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) but was expelled on account of alleged anti-party activities in 2010. She as an SP leader had won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009.

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates