Woman's disfigured body found stuck at 120 ft between high-rise buildings

A 19 -year-old woman's body was found stuck 120 feet above the ground in a 1.5-foot space between two high-rise residential buildings on Tuesday. Police suspected it to be a suspected murder case. The incident was reported from Amrapali Silicon society in Sector 76 in the morning, after which a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed to bring down the body, they said.

The deceased hailed from Katihar district in Bihar and worked as a domestic help in a married couple's house in the same society. She had gone missing since June 28, stated a police official. "The couple had gone to Gurgaon, Haryana for some personal work where they came to know about the incident this morning when locals reported it to police after stench emanated from the body. They came back and identified the body," he added.

The body was swollen, disfigured and bore injury marks, the official informed. Jeetendra Kumar Yadav, the NDRF official who led the 35-member team that brought the body down, said the operation began at 12.35 pm and ended at 2.55 pm. "Using rope skills, the NDRF personnel had suspended themselves from the terrace of the 16-storey building to reach the body. The body was stuck in the 1.5-foot space between block C and D of the building. We then used machines to cut the wall slightly and brought down the body from 120 feet height," Yadav stated. "The body has been sent for post-mortem after which a probe would be conducted," Ajay Kumar Aggarwal said.

With inputs from PTI

