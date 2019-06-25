Minor girl sleeping outside house raped, head crushed with bricks

crime

The victim's naked body was found with injury marks around her neck and private parts

Lucknow: In what can be called as blood curling case, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The victim's father registered a complaint with the police. A case of rape and murder has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against unknown persons.

According to News18, the victim's father alleged in his complaint that his daughter, who was sleeping outside her house, found missing in the middle of the night. Initially, he assumed that she must have gone to answer nature's call, the father did not immediately alert others but got worried when she did not return after a long time.

The father and other members of the victim's family began searching for her. They later discovered her body in an orchard. "Her head was badly crushed with bricks," he said.

Police officials familiar with the case claimed that the victim's naked body was found with injury marks around her neck and private parts. Based on the complaint, Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) MP Verma said the culprit is at large and are trying to locate him. The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report will be gathered.

In another horrific incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by six persons for five days, including three minors, after being locked up in a room in Ongole town of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

All those who have been accused of allegedly raping her have been apprehended from different parts of the state and police said that they are further investigating the case.

The incident also stirred up a row over the safety of women in the state with Home Minister M Sucharita promising stern action.

Prakasam District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told reporters that one of the accused befriended the girl when she was waiting for her friend at the RTC bus station in Ongole on June 17.

She was then taken to his room where he and five of his friends allegedly raped her for five days.

The police official further said that the girl, who belonged to the neighbouring Guntur district, escaped from their clutches and reached the bus station on Saturday evening when an on-duty home-guard Venkateswarlu and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Babu Rao spotted and rescued her.

