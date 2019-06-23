Three minors arrested for sodomising and murdering 15-year-old boy in Gurugram

crime

Three juveniles have been arrested for alleged sexual assault and murder of a 15-year-old boy

Representational image

Gurugram: Three juveniles have been arrested for alleged sexual assault and murder of a 15-year-old boy, the police said on Saturday. "The police got the information on Saturday at 11 am that a child who resides in Sector 5, Gurugram was killed. Father of the deceased child said that his son is mentally deficient from the time of his birth," stated a press note issued by Gurugram police.

"On June 14, the child told him that he was sodomised and beaten by three minors of their locality. He claimed that his son died because of the incident on Saturday," the release said. Based on the complaint of victim's father, the police registered a case under section 302 (murder), 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 6 of the POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault).

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Autorickshaw driver sodomises 9-year-old boy on pretext offering sweets

In another incident, a nine-year-old boy was sodomised by a man at Pinna village, police said on Tuesday. The accused identified as Praveen Kumar (20) committed the heinous act and then threatened the victim of dire consequences if he told anyone about it, they said.

The station house officer (SHO) of Kotwali Police Station Anil Kumar said a case was registered against the accused after a complaint was lodged by the victim's father. According to the complaint, Kumar took the boy to a field in the village and allegedly sodomised him. The victim narrated the ordeal to his father upon returning home, police said. The police have launched a probe to trace Kumar who remains absconding.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Man sodomised by gang; beer bottle and toothpicks inserted in anus

