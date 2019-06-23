Mumbai Crime: Singer held for stealing car he took out for a test drive

crime

When they reached Charkop, Singh stopped the car, and asked the salesman if he could get down and help adjust his seat. As soon as he got out, Singh sped away with the car

The stolen Volkswagen car; (right) Ranjeet Kumar Singh capture on the showroom's CCTV

The Charkop police has arrested a 31-year-old music director and singer, for allegedly fleeing with a brand new Volkswagen from a car showroom, on the pretext of taking it out for a test drive.

During investigations it was revealed that the accused, identified as Ranjeet Kumar Singh, who lives in Charkop, had visited a showroom in Borivli, last week. He showed his interest to buy a silver model of a Volkswagen car, and asked the salesman if he could go on a test drive. After completing all the formalities, the salesman and Singh took the car out for a spin. When they reached Charkop, Singh stopped the car, and asked the salesman if he could get down and help adjust his seat. As soon as he got out, Singh sped away with the car.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Tik Tok star turns out to be habitual thief

A case was later filed at the Charkop police station under Section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, in an attempt to misguide the cops, Singh called the showroom owner from various PCOs in Andheri and Goregaon, to inform him that the car that he had taken out for a test drive had been stolen by someone else. "We kept a close watch at each PCO booth, from where the accused had called the showroom owner. After five days, the cops found the car parked at a spot in Versova," said investigating officer, Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Salunkhe.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Gang robbing flyers at Mumbai airport arrested

The cops laid a trap, and when Singh returned in the night to pick up the car, he was arrested. Singh was produced before the court on Friday, and has been remanded to police custody till June 25, Salunke added. According to the cops, Singh has lent his voice to many songs, but was going through a financial crisis, driving him to commit the crime.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates