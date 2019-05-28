Mumbai Crime: Gang robbing flyers at Mumbai airport arrested

crime

The gang targeted the passengers at the airport, where one gang member lured passengers at the terminal arrival point with cheap fares, the second was the cab driver and the third posed as a passenger and executed the robbery

A three-member gang was busted by the Sahar police which included a taxi driver for robbing over Rs 2,000 from a 35-year-old bank executive who had hired the cab from outside the international airport on May 25 night. The victim stated, one gang member, standing outside the airport car parking bay stopped the car pretending to be a passenger. He robbed the bank executive as the cab reached Sahar village road.

According to the senior inspector of Sahar police Shashikant Mane, "Soon after the victim got into the cab, one of the accused, Mohammed Khan, too, boarded the cab. Midway, he threatened the victim and driver and fled with the money. The driver pretended to be innocent and took the cab to MIDC police station on the victim’s instructions. They then took the cab driver and victim to Sahar police where the case was solved."

The senior inspector also stated while one gang member lured passengers at the terminal arrival point with cheap fares, the second was the cab driver and the third posed as a passenger and executed the robbery. "The taxi driver, Mohammed Ali (45), initially pretended to be innocent and even accompanied the victim to the police station. However, on interrogation, he broke down and confessed how the gang lured fliers with cheap fares and, later, robbed them," added a police officer.

According to the Times of India, after the driver confessed about the crime, the team led by senior inspector of Sahar police Shashikant Mane and comprising inspector Sunaina Nate, sub-inspector Anandrao Nagral, assistant inspector Ajinkya Tambade, constables Sonawane and Sayyed arrested Avad Pal (25) who use to stand at the arrival gate to lure fliers. Pal’s arrest led the team to Mohammed Khan (35).

