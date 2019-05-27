Murder, suicide, encounter after man forgets to delete ex-girlfriend's pictures from phone

crime

A Meerut-based man forgot to delete a few inappropriate pictures of his ex-girlfriend from his mobile phone before he sold it. A murder, suicide and encounter followed.

On Saturday, a 35-year old woman jumped off a bridge with her five-year-old son in Muzaffarnagar's Gangnahar canal. The woman died but the child was rescued.

While investigating, the police learnt that pictures of the woman with her ex-boyfriend had gone viral on social media.

The woman's ex-boyfriend, Shubham Kumar sold his mobile phone without deleting the inappropriate pictures from his gallery.

The police said that before committing suicide, the woman made a call to her husband using a kiosk owner's mobile phone.

After identifying her, the police learnt that her inappropriate pictures were leaked by a man named Anuj Prajapati, who bought the phone from Shubham.

There was a twist in the tale when the police learnt that Prajapati was dead. Shubham and his friends had allegedly killed Prajapati on May 23.

The police said that the suspects of the Prajapati murder case were identified based on CCTV footage and teams were formed to nab them.

However, before Meerut police could find them, they were arrested by the Saharanpur police in an encounter.

Saharanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P said five persons opened fire at a police team when the latter asked them to stop for checks on Saturday. The suspects were wanted in a murder case in Meerut's Kankerkhera area on May 23, police added.

