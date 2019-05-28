Mumbai Crime: Extortionist who threatened Powai hotelier arrested

crime

37-year-old had asked for Rs 25,000 and threatened to kill hotelier if he did not pay up

Sachin alias Babu Shankar Mohite, the extortionist

A 37-year-old extortionist has been arrested by the Crime Branch unit X for allegedly making threat calls to a Powai-based hotelier. According to Anil Mane, senior inspector, crime branch, a few days ago a hotelier had filed a complaint with the Powai police station stating that someone had been repeatedly calling him for money and had also threatened to kill him if he failed to pay up.

Following the complaint of the hotelier, the Powai police filed an FIR against Sachin alias Babu Shankar Mohite, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, as soon as the case was registered against Mohite, he went absconding.

The crime branch later launched a search operation and activated its informer network. Meanwhile, another police team began searching for him with the help of the cyber team and finally found that he was at Marol. A team was dispatched there, who eventually nabbed him.

"We handed over the accused to the Powai police station for further legal process and investigation. The accused has a long list of crimes against his name. He is wanted for murder, rioting, body offences and extortion. As of now we have got to know about five cases," said Akbar Pathan DCP crime branch. Mohite has been an active criminal since 2010 and has no gang. He works solo had demanded Rs 25,000 from the hotelier.

