Mumbai Crime: Casting director arrested for blackmailing 27-year-old model in Oshiwara

The Oshiwara police have booked a 48-year-old casting director for allegedly blackmailing a model, with whom he was in a relationship briefly.

The model, 27, and the casting director met in March this year and started dating. However, the victim ended the relationship after a couple of months and severed all contact with him.

Failing to get back in touch with the woman, the accused resorted to blackmail. He claimed that he had a private video of her and would make it viral if she did not contact him, a police officer said.

After several threats and SMSes, the victim approached the Oshiwara police station and filed a complaint against the accused on May 24. Subsequently, the police arrested the casting director.

The case has been registered under Section 354 (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act at the Oshiwara police station. The accused has been sent to police custody after being produced at a court in Andheri. Further investigation in the case is underway, police said.

"We are trying to retrieve the video to make a watertight case against him. There are several WhatsApp chat and messages sent by him to the complainant, threatening her to keep in touch with him," said the officer.

