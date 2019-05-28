Mumbai: Cotton ball removed from woman's private parts after 25 days

national

The patient was again admitted to civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital on May 22 and a ball of cotton was removed from her vagina after surgery on May 25

Nisha Rajbhar and the piece of cotton removed from her vagina

A ball of cotton was removed from the vagina of the 20-year-old Nisha Rajbhar almost a month after the doctors at civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa botched her delivery. Her family members have demanded compensation and a strict action against the 'negligent' doctors.

During a normal delivery at CSMH on April 25, Nisha was bleeding heavily and the doctors had used cotton and sanitary napkins to stop it. However, they forgot to remove them before stitching up the vagina, her husband Suraj Rajbhar had alleged. The woman found out that there was a piece of cotton inside her uterus and had caused infection only 20 days later.

With the help of Thane MNS leader Samiksha Markande, she was again admitted to the CSMH on May 22 and a ball of cotton was removed from her vagina after a surgery on May 25. Another CSMH doctor performed the surgery. "I was shocked to see the whole pad of cotton removed from her body. Patients don't expect such negligence from the doctor they trust. The hospital has not yet revealed the name of the doctors. We have written to CSMH dean seeking action against them in next 10 days," Markande said.

Suraj said, "She carried that pad for almost a month and there is so much infected inside. The hospital should take strict action against the doctors and give us compensation for further treatment."

CSMH dean Sandhya Khadse said, "We have set up a committee which is investigating the case. We will take action within the next 10 days. Two doctors are suspected of negligence in the case and have been sent on leave pending investigation. Meanwhile, we have decided to keep a social worker to take feedback from the patients who undergo surgery or delivery."

