Uncle and aunt thrash pregnant woman to death over an egg cart

A 22-year-old pregnant woman succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly being thrashed by her maternal uncle and his wife on Saturday. Police said that the alleged incident occurred in Vijayant Khand locality under Vibhuti Khand police area in Lucknow.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Aarti, who is seven months pregnant was a resident of Bahraich and lived with her husband Shubham in a shanty in Vijayant Khand.

The alleged incident saw the light of the day when the woman's husband Shubham had registered a complaint against the uncle Hukum Singh and his wife Meenu. In his complaint, he had alleged that the duo was against his small business of eggs cart which is stationed at the Vijay Khand over-bridge. He wanted Shubham to shift his cart so that he could station his cart there instead.

On Saturday night, the duo barged into their shanty when Aarti was alone. They confronted her regarding her husband's egg cart at the Vijay Khand over bridge and soon altercation broke out. Hukum Singh in a fit of rage began thrashing her brutally.

Shubham's neighbour informed him about the incident and meanwhile, the accused and his wife fled the spot after committing the crime. Shubham then informed the police about the incident and a police team reached the crime spot. Aarti was immediately taken to Lohia hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The station house officer of Vibhuti Khand police station Rajiv Dwivedi said the woman’s body had been sent for post-mortem investigation after registering an FIR of culpable homicide (unintentional killing) against Hukum Singh and his wife. He said the accused had disappeared from their house after the incident and raids were on to arrest them.

In another incident, a 28-year-old resident from Sion was recently arrested for allegedly killing his wife. The arrested accused is identified as Sanjay Kumar Padihari. The accused's wife was a 20-year-old woman identified as Suman. The deceased had a major issue with her husband's drinking problem and would often request him to refrain from the addiction.

According to an officer, due to her intervention in his drinking, since the past 6 months, the couple would often have fought and he would end up beating her. On May 21, 2019, The Wadala TT police received information that a woman fell unconscious after a fight with her husband and she was then rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

According to the police, after he brutally injured his wife, the accused Sanjay slit his hand and he too was rushed to a hospital. An officer said that they had initially registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) and were awaiting the post mortem report. In the report, the doctor informed the police that the cause of death was 'Shock due to craniocerebral injury following hard and blunt impact (unnatural)'.

