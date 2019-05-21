40-year-old man sentenced to life for killing lover by special court
The deceased woman, Pooja Gujjar, who had separated from her husband, was in a relationship with Ganesh. The two used to have frequent arguments
On May 21, 2019, a special court based in Kota, Rajasthan sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a woman, with whom he was in a relationship, by running her over with his SUV back in 2013. The special woman harassment court judge Lokesh Sharma convicted the accused, identified as Ganesh Gujjar under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (tampering of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code on Monday, special public prosecutor Niteyendra Sharma said. The special court also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on Ganesh, he said.
The statements of eyewitnesses - the 14-year-old son of the deceased and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Babulal - played a decisive role in securing the conviction, he added. The deceased woman, Pooja Gujjar, who had separated from her husband, was in a relationship with Ganesh. The two used to have frequent arguments, Sharma said.
One day, after an argument with Pooja, Ganesh ran her over with his SUV thereby killing her on the spot. At the time of the incident, the woman's minor son, who was walking behind her and Babulal, who was patrolling, witnessed the crime, he said.
The accused Ganesh, who was out on bail, was arrested on Monday, Sharma said.
In another incident, a bride's estranged lover allegedly kidnapped her while she was returning home with her groom in Rajasthan's Udaipur district. The alleged incident occurred near Savina railway crossing under Hiranmagri police station area.
According to reports, the newlyweds were returning home along with some relatives, were going to the groom's house in a vehicle.
"The accused, along with some other men, stopped their vehicle and thrashed the groom. They damaged the car and abducted the bride, Vinita Suthar," Superintendent of Police (SP), Udaipur, Kailash Chandra Bishnoi said. The couple had got married in the Titardi area on Monday night. Read the full story here.
With inputs from PTI
