mid day editorial: Let's start making every drop of water count

editorial

While the common reaction to this is not to be alarmist the onus is on each one of us to become much more aware when it comes to water conservation and saving

It is water, water everywhere but there won't be too much to drink going by prominent reports in this paper. The cricket training ground -- Cross Maidan in Fort -- has seen borewells run dry with gardeners unable to water the ground. Coaches at the ground blame it on the ongoing Metro construction work at Azad Maidan, which they say has depleted the ground water supply.

In a report related to water worries, we read that the water level dipped to 13 per cent and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started to use reserve water stock even before it is June.

While the common reaction to this is not to be alarmist, the onus is on each one of us to become much more aware when it comes to water conservation and saving. Do not make saving of water the domain of experts or conservations. We cannot say that the authorities, the government or the BMC, is solely responsible for water and they have to ensure that the city has enough water for its needs.

We cannot relegate conservation to teatime conversations or bandy it at parties between eating finger foods and circulating because it is the fashionable thing to do.

Let us start making every drop of water count. From using a bucket instead of the shower, to switching off the tap, even between brushing our teeth, it is the small changes that all add up to the big result.

Saving water is not some esoteric, out of reach notion. Like other eco-initiatives make it your own. Just like one less plastic bag in the house makes a difference, one small individual measure will not be in vain. Don't just pray for a good rainfall or think that civic honchos will give us water from somewhere. Do your bit and that will be significant in the larger picture.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates