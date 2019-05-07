Bride's estranged lover abducts her on way to groom's house after wedding

crime

The alleged incident occurred near Savina railway crossing under Hiranmagri police station area

Representational Image

Udaipur (Rajasthan): While a bride and groom were returning home after a wedding on Tuesday, bride's estranged lover allegedly kidnapped her in Rajasthan's Udaipur district. The alleged incident occurred near Savina railway crossing under Hiranmagri police station area.

According to reports, the newlyweds were returning home along with some relatives, were going to the groom's house in a vehicle.

"The accused, along with some other men, stopped their vehicle and thrashed the groom. They damaged the car and abducted the bride, Vinita Suthar," Superintendent of Police (SP), Udaipur, Kailash Chandra Bishnoi said.

The couple had got married in the Titardi area on Monday night.

"Vinita had earlier eloped with the accused, Prayag Jeengar. He lives near the parental house of the groom. Efforts are on to locate the accused and the bride," Bishnoi added.

However, it is not clear as to whether the bride eloped with the accused or was forcibly taken. Bride's family had registered a complaint with the police claiming that she was abducted.

This is second such incident in Rajasthan within a month.

In April, a bride was allegedly abducted by her lover, when she was going to her in-laws' house after the marriage. The bride and the accused were later traced to Dehradun, where they were planning for a court marriage.

(With inputs from PTI)

