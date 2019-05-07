Cat, dog found dead in 3BHK Virar flat with 35 pets

crime

Woman, who lived in the 3BHK apartment in Virar with daughters, 15 dogs and 20 cats, booked after neighbours suspected foul play; fate of surviving animals uncertain

The decomposed body of the cat found in the dustbin in the flat

A woman has been booked for animal cruelty after the police recovered the carcasses of a dog and a cat from a dustbin inside her flat in Virar West on Monday. The cops also found 20 cats and 15 dogs in the 3BHK flat rented by the woman. The police raided Shehnaz Jani's flat on receiving complaints from the residents of the housing society in Global City area in Arnala.

During the raid, the police found the remains of the pets in plastic and jute bags inside a dustbin. The residents claimed the pets' remains were headless and accused the woman of performing black magic. "I was wondering what these people used to eat as no ration and food were found during the raid," Sudipti Singh, a resident, told mid-day. Singh added, "We suspect superstitious activity and we also noticed that the people in the flat had strange faces and six fingers in their hands and feet."

The filthy interiors of the house where the dead animals were found. Pics/Hanif Patel

The police, however, rejected both the allegations and said the bodies were severely decomposed. "So far no black magic angle has appeared," police inspector Appa Saheb Lengare said.

"We have registered a complaint under relevant sections of the IPC and animal cruelty act. During the search, we found 20 cats and 10 dogs along with the dead bodies of two pets in the dustbin," he added.



The woman said she rescued the animals as they were in poor condition

Lengare said the police have not arrested Jani now because they are yet to find a shelter for the 35 pets at her house. Jani had shifted to the flat with her three daughters and two dogs in March. She told mid-day that she is an animal lover and had brought the animals home as they were in poor health. "The animals are nine months to nine years old and I am unable to take care of them all alone. I want to give them to people who can take better care of them," she said.



Workers take away the decomposed carcasses for proper disposal.

She also refuted the allegations of black magic and meat eating. She said the veterinarians visited her house after the raid and found the animals to be in good condition.

