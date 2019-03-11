Mumbai: Animal lover goes to cops for run over kitten and cat

crime

An animal lover, a resident of Upper Govind Nagar, who feeds stray cats and dogs in the vicinity, found the animals near the rear tyre of the car, and complained to Dindoshi police

The run over cats

The Dindoshi police have booked an unknown driver for crushing to death a cat and her kitten in Malad East. An animal lover who feeds stray cats and dogs in the vicinity, found the animals near the rear tyre of the car, and complained to the police. The Dindoshi cops are investigating the matter.

On March 7, Madhu Chanda, 44, who stays in Upper Govind Nagar, was out feeding strays around the society when she saw a cat lying on the road near a car. "I thought it was sleeping near the rear tyre but she didn't respond to my calling," said Chanda, who then took a closer look. "The cat seemed to have been run over. I also found a kitten near her. It was breathing, but died soon."

Chanda clicked pictures of the vehicle under which cats were allegedly crushed; it was a grey coloured Innova with the number, MH-43-AF-4659. "I complained to Mumbai police on their website, and on Friday, they called me to register a formal complaint," Chanda added.

A police officer said the car in question belongs to a person living just in front of the building where Chanda lives. It is run as a tourist vehicle. "The owner of the car is out of town. We have contacted him and told him about the incident," said a police officer. "The owner told us that the car is driven by different drivers. He will have to check who was driving the car when the incident took place," said Rajaram Vhanmane of Dindoshi police station.

